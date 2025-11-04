Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Telangana: Bus and Lorry Crash Leaves 19 Dead

A devastating accident in Telangana involving a government bus and a tipper lorry resulted in 19 fatalities and over 30 injuries. Many of the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals and are expected to be discharged soon. Funeral rites for most of the deceased have been conducted.

A tragic road accident in Telangana on Monday left 19 people dead and over 30 injured when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a government bus. The incident occurred in Ranga Reddy district, causing widespread grief among the local community.

Currently, 30 injured passengers are undergoing medical treatment in different hospitals, and police officials have assured that most are expected to be discharged by Tuesday as none have suffered major injuries. Meanwhile, authorities have completed the post-mortem and returned the bodies to the families.

The funerals for 17 of the deceased have already taken place, with two more pending. This tragic event underscores the critical need for heightened road safety measures in the region.

