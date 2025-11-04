Left Menu

The HIRE Act: Igniting Global Tensions Over Outsourcing

The HIRE Act, introduced in the US Senate, proposes a 25% tax on outsourcing payments by American companies to foreign workers. This bill, if passed, would significantly impact India's IT industry and reflects a growing US sentiment against outsourcing white-collar jobs to India after losing blue-collar jobs to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:14 IST
The HIRE Act: Igniting Global Tensions Over Outsourcing
  • Country:
  • India

A new legislative proposal in the US Senate, known as the HIRE Act, seeks to impose a 25% tax on outsourcing payments made by American entities to foreign workers. The bill, spearheaded by Senator Bernie Moreno, aims to bolster domestic employment by discouraging the outsourcing of jobs that benefit US consumers.

Critically, the proposed legislation has raised concerns in India, a country that has become a significant player in the global IT services sector. The potential economic repercussions for India's thriving IT industry and export services, if the bill is enacted, are substantial. The Congress has expressed that the legislation could ignite challenges in the Indian economy.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Finance, and its progress is being closely monitored. While its fate remains uncertain, with possibilities of lingering in legislative discussions or modifications, it underscores a shift in US economic policy attitudes towards safeguarding white-collar jobs against international outsourcing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025