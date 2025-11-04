The HIRE Act: Igniting Global Tensions Over Outsourcing
The HIRE Act, introduced in the US Senate, proposes a 25% tax on outsourcing payments by American companies to foreign workers. This bill, if passed, would significantly impact India's IT industry and reflects a growing US sentiment against outsourcing white-collar jobs to India after losing blue-collar jobs to China.
- Country:
- India
A new legislative proposal in the US Senate, known as the HIRE Act, seeks to impose a 25% tax on outsourcing payments made by American entities to foreign workers. The bill, spearheaded by Senator Bernie Moreno, aims to bolster domestic employment by discouraging the outsourcing of jobs that benefit US consumers.
Critically, the proposed legislation has raised concerns in India, a country that has become a significant player in the global IT services sector. The potential economic repercussions for India's thriving IT industry and export services, if the bill is enacted, are substantial. The Congress has expressed that the legislation could ignite challenges in the Indian economy.
The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Finance, and its progress is being closely monitored. While its fate remains uncertain, with possibilities of lingering in legislative discussions or modifications, it underscores a shift in US economic policy attitudes towards safeguarding white-collar jobs against international outsourcing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar people never forgive those who insult 'Chhathi Maiya', RJD-Congress to be wiped out in Bihar polls: Amit Shah in Darbhanga.
Narkatiaganj constituency: BJP's Rashmi Varma seeks second straight win, Congress's Vinay Varma aims to reclaim seat
Nitish Kumar has turned youth of Bihar into labourers, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Aurangabad.
Delhi's AQI Clash: Sirsa Blames Congress and AAP Amid Rising Pollution Concerns
Congressional Alert Mistake Highlights Media Sensitivity