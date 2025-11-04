Tragic Collision on Kalyani Bridge Claims Eight Lives
A devastating head-on collision between a car and a truck near Bishunpur village in Barabanki district claimed the lives of eight people, including four from one family. The accident occurred on November 3 on a single-lane bridge. The police attributed the crash to speeding, and the truck driver remains at large.
Two people succumbed to severe injuries following a disastrous head-on collision between a car and a truck near Bishunpur village in Barabanki district. The accident, which occurred on November 3, has raised the death toll to eight, local authorities confirmed.
The tragedy unfolded around 10 pm when a speeding truck collided with an MUV without a number plate on the narrow, single-lane Kalyani River bridge. Six individuals were killed instantly, while the two critically injured were rushed to Lucknow's Trauma Centre, where they later died. All victims were car passengers from Fatehpur town.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Awadhesh Kumar Yadav identified the deceased, including driver Shrikant Shukla and jeweler Pradeep Soni, whose entire family perished. The victims were returning from a holy dip in the Ganga River when the accident occurred. Police have seized the truck, but the driver is missing, with speeding being the suspected cause.
