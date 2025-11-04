Left Menu

Zurich Kotak Unveils its Mark on Mumbai Metro

Zurich Kotak General Insurance has branded the Goregaon East station on Mumbai Metro Line 7, enhancing its corporate footprint in India. With a focus on improving daily commuter accessibility to business districts, the branding reflects the company's commitment to innovation and progress in the transportation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Goregaon East station on Mumbai Metro Line 7 has been newly branded as Zurich Kotak Goregaon East, marking a significant partnership between the Zurich Kotak General Insurance and the city's transit system.

This metro station, strategically located near NESCO in a bustling commercial area, acts as a crucial transit point for many commuters travelling across Mumbai. It connects vital residential and business districts, making daily commutes smoother for thousands.

Alok Agarwal, MD & CEO of Zurich Kotak General Insurance, described the initiative as a commitment to supporting Mumbai's mobility revolution, highlighting the station as a metaphor for progress and resilience. The insurer aims to be a steadfast partner for Mumbaikars, emphasizing innovation and customer-centric services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

