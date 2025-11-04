Zurich Kotak Unveils its Mark on Mumbai Metro

The Goregaon East station on Mumbai Metro Line 7 has been newly branded as Zurich Kotak Goregaon East, marking a significant partnership between the Zurich Kotak General Insurance and the city's transit system.

This metro station, strategically located near NESCO in a bustling commercial area, acts as a crucial transit point for many commuters travelling across Mumbai. It connects vital residential and business districts, making daily commutes smoother for thousands.

Alok Agarwal, MD & CEO of Zurich Kotak General Insurance, described the initiative as a commitment to supporting Mumbai's mobility revolution, highlighting the station as a metaphor for progress and resilience. The insurer aims to be a steadfast partner for Mumbaikars, emphasizing innovation and customer-centric services.

(With inputs from agencies.)