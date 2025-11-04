India and New Zealand Propel FTA Talks for Mutual Economic Growth

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is heading to New Zealand to hasten negotiations on a proposed trade pact, the Commerce Ministry announced. This visit underscores both nations' dedication to swiftly formalize the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and foster a robust economic partnership.

Scheduled to meet on November 5 with New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay in Auckland, Goyal's agenda includes discussions to advance the current FTA negotiations. The fourth round of dialogue commenced on November 3, targeting enhanced bilateral trade and economic relations.

Goyal's visit will feature several activities targeting stronger trade, investment, and innovation relations between India and New Zealand, including engagement with New Zealand's business leaders and an Indian business delegation to boost private sector collaboration.