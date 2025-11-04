Chalet Hotels Turns Loss into Profit, Launches ATHIVA

Chalet Hotels has reported a consolidated profit after tax amounting to Rs 154.81 crore for the quarter ending September 30, showing a notable recovery from the Rs 138.51 crore loss posted during the second quarter of 2024-25, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations surged by 95%, reaching Rs 735.3 crore compared to Rs 377.05 crore in the same period last year. Dr. Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO of Chalet Hotels, emphasized the strength of their diversified portfolio and operational discipline amid volatile conditions.

A strategic highlight of the quarter was the introduction of ATHIVA Hotels & Resorts, Chalet's premium lifestyle brand focused on joy, wellness, and sustainability. The transformation of The Dukes Retreat into ATHIVA Resort & Spa, Khandala, marks a pivotal step in strengthening Chalet's position in the hospitality industry.