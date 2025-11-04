Chalet Hotels Turns Loss into Profit, Launches ATHIVA
Chalet Hotels reported a consolidated profit of Rs 154.81 crore for the quarter ending September, marking a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 138.51 crore the previous year. Revenue surged by 95% to Rs 735.3 crore. The quarter also witnessed the launch of ATHIVA Hotels & Resorts, a premium lifestyle brand.
- Country:
- India
Chalet Hotels has reported a consolidated profit after tax amounting to Rs 154.81 crore for the quarter ending September 30, showing a notable recovery from the Rs 138.51 crore loss posted during the second quarter of 2024-25, according to a recent regulatory filing.
The company's revenue from operations surged by 95%, reaching Rs 735.3 crore compared to Rs 377.05 crore in the same period last year. Dr. Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO of Chalet Hotels, emphasized the strength of their diversified portfolio and operational discipline amid volatile conditions.
A strategic highlight of the quarter was the introduction of ATHIVA Hotels & Resorts, Chalet's premium lifestyle brand focused on joy, wellness, and sustainability. The transformation of The Dukes Retreat into ATHIVA Resort & Spa, Khandala, marks a pivotal step in strengthening Chalet's position in the hospitality industry.
ALSO READ
Innovations in Rural Credit, Leadership Changes, Wellness Partnerships, and Water Conservation Achievements
India's Sustainability Push: Red Sanders Initiative Disburses Benefits to Andhra Farmers
Gaurav Sharma Returns to JLL to Lead Indian Hospitality Expansion
India's Mission LiFE: Reviving Ancient Conservation for Modern Sustainability
Della Townships Teams Up with MAYRLIFE for Wellness-Centric Development