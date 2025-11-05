Left Menu

Catastrophe on the Runway: UPS Plane Crash Sparks Fiery Incident

A UPS plane crashed during takeoff at Louisville International Airport, leading to a massive fire. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash occurred as the plane was heading to Honolulu. Police reported injuries and issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

A UPS aircraft met with disaster on takeoff at Louisville International Airport, Kentucky, resulting in a significant ground fire, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. local time, as the plane was en route to Honolulu. Louisville Metro Police Department responded swiftly to reports of the crash near the airport.

Injuries were reported, prompting authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order within an 8 km radius of the site. Social media buzzed with images showing thick black smoke soaring skyward from the destroyed aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 built in 1991 and owned by UPS. Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the situation, expressing concern for the crew and urging caution and prayers.

