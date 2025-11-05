Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Hits 3 Crore Sales Milestone in Record Time

Maruti Suzuki India has reached a landmark of 3 crore cumulative sales in the domestic market, achieving this feat by surpassing its own previous records. The Alto, Wagon R, and Swift models are among the top sellers, while compact SUVs like Brezza and Fronx also contribute significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maruti Suzuki India announced a major achievement on Wednesday, having crossed a significant milestone of 3 crore cumulative sales in the domestic market.

The automotive giant reached its first 1 crore sales in 28 years and 2 months, then accelerated to the next crores in rapid succession, finishing the latest in just 6 years and 4 months.

The Alto model led the sales, with the Wagon R and Swift also among the top sellers. Compact SUVs Brezza and Fronx feature prominently in the company's best-selling vehicles. With car penetration still at 33 per 1,000 people, Maruti Suzuki's journey continues as MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi reaffirms their commitment to expanding car travel across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

