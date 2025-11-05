Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Prayagraj

A tragic incident unfolded on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway Wednesday morning when two brothers were killed in a hit-and-run accident. The victims, identified as Mahendra Vishwakarma, 35, and his younger brother Mithlesh, 18, were riding a motorcycle when they were struck by an unidentified vehicle near an under-construction overbridge.

According to Kotwali Dehat Station House Officer Pushparaj Singh, the accident occurred in Rajgarh village, resulting in the immediate death of both brothers who hailed from Narhar Patti village in the Delhupur police station area.

Police have launched an investigation to track down the vehicle and its driver. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)