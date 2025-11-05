Monorail Mishap: Mumbai's Beam Strikes Back

A monorail coach in Mumbai experienced a major accident at the Wadala depot, striking a beam during a test run Wednesday morning. While significant damage was incurred, no passengers were onboard, according to officials.

The incident, classified as minor by the Monorail operator Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operations Limited (MMMOPL), led to two crew members being safely evacuated from the coach at 9 a.m.

Eyewitnesses reported minor injuries to one crew member. An investigation committee has been established to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences, following several past disruptions.