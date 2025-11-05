Eveready Reports Loss Amid Exceptional Costs

Eveready Industries India, a prominent battery and flashlight maker, has announced a loss of Rs 7.91 crore for the September quarter of FY'26. The downturn comes in light of exceptional expenses associated with ex-gratia payments to workmen and arbitration settlement costs, significantly impacting the financial results.

Compared to the same period last year, where Eveready boasted a net profit of Rs 29.56 crore, the latest figures represent a notable shift. Despite these challenges, the company reported an impressive profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 37.25 crore, reflecting a year-to-year increase of 6.36%.

This financial report featured a 6.66% growth in revenue, amounting to Rs 386.78 crore, alongside an increase in total expenses to Rs 349.81 crore. Overall, Eveready's total income reached Rs 387.06 crore, marking a 6.64% uptick from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)