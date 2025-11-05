Ola Electric's 4680 Bharat Cell Powers New Era of Energy Independence

Ola Electric has announced the commencement of deliveries for the S1 Pro+ scooter, now equipped with the newly developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery. This battery is indigenously manufactured and marks a significant milestone in India's energy and mobility sectors.

As the first Indian company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process, Ola Electric is spearheading the transition to energy independence. This development is set to enhance the range, performance, and safety of electric vehicles.

The achievement is a testament to India's growing leadership in electric vehicle innovation. Ola's commitment to advancing in-house cell technology underscores its vision for a sustainable energy future, with India's capabilities at the forefront of the global EV industry.

