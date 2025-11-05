Left Menu

Ola Electric's 4680 Bharat Cell Powers New Era of Energy Independence

Ola Electric has started delivering its S1 Pro+ scooter, the first product featuring the indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery. This milestone marks India's progress in energy and mobility independence, with Ola pioneering in-house battery and cell manufacturing, ensuring enhanced range, performance, and safety for its electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:08 IST
  • India

Ola Electric has announced the commencement of deliveries for the S1 Pro+ scooter, now equipped with the newly developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery. This battery is indigenously manufactured and marks a significant milestone in India's energy and mobility sectors.

As the first Indian company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process, Ola Electric is spearheading the transition to energy independence. This development is set to enhance the range, performance, and safety of electric vehicles.

The achievement is a testament to India's growing leadership in electric vehicle innovation. Ola's commitment to advancing in-house cell technology underscores its vision for a sustainable energy future, with India's capabilities at the forefront of the global EV industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

