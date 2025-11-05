Ola Electric's 4680 Bharat Cell Powers New Era of Energy Independence
Ola Electric has started delivering its S1 Pro+ scooter, the first product featuring the indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery. This milestone marks India's progress in energy and mobility independence, with Ola pioneering in-house battery and cell manufacturing, ensuring enhanced range, performance, and safety for its electric vehicles.
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric has announced the commencement of deliveries for the S1 Pro+ scooter, now equipped with the newly developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery. This battery is indigenously manufactured and marks a significant milestone in India's energy and mobility sectors.
As the first Indian company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process, Ola Electric is spearheading the transition to energy independence. This development is set to enhance the range, performance, and safety of electric vehicles.
The achievement is a testament to India's growing leadership in electric vehicle innovation. Ola's commitment to advancing in-house cell technology underscores its vision for a sustainable energy future, with India's capabilities at the forefront of the global EV industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Indians' Strategic Dilemma: Key Retentions for WPL Success
Creative Convergence: A New Era for UK-India Cultural Collaboration
India's Satellite Communication Synergy: Paving the Path to Global Leadership
India Leads in Indigenous Satellite Chipset Development, Paving Way for Innovation Hub
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai performs ground-breaking ceremony for new Bombay High Court complex in Mumbai's Bandra area.