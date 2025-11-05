Left Menu

Delhivery Announces Key Leadership Changes: Finance and Board Shift

Logistics company Delhivery announced that CFO Amit Agarwal will resign by December 2025, with Vivek Pabari taking over in January 2026. Additionally, Aruna Sundararajan leaves the board in 2026 due to her new government role. Her exit comes after contributing to the company's strategic growth.

Updated: 05-11-2025 19:20 IST
  • India

Delhivery, a prominent logistics services provider, is undergoing significant leadership changes. The company revealed on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal will step down from his role at the end of December 2025, citing personal reasons for his departure.

In his place, Delhivery has appointed Vivek Pabari as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026. This transition is a result of a board meeting held on November 5, where Pabari's appointment was officially approved.

Furthermore, non-executive Independent Director Aruna Sundararajan will resign from the board effective January 1, 2026. Her resignation follows her appointment as a government nominee on a regulatory body. Delhivery's CEO, Sahil Barua, expressed gratitude for Sundararajan's contributions, highlighting her pivotal role in shaping the company's governance and strategy during a crucial growth phase.

