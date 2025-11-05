Left Menu

Belgium's Drone Dilemma: Disruptions Point to Coordinated Attack

Belgium faced significant air travel disruptions due to coordinated drone sightings at major airports and a military base. The incidents, attributed to possible hybrid warfare, led to numerous flight cancellations and have prompted investigations into similar occurrences across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgium is grappling with widespread airspace disruptions following what is believed to be a coordinated drone attack. The interference, which forced the temporary closure of several major airports and a military facility, has drawn comparisons to hybrid warfare techniques commonly attributed to geopolitical tensions.

The drama unfolded on Tuesday evening when drones were spotted hovering over the perimeters of Brussels, Antwerp, Liege, and Ostend airports, as well as the Florennes air base. The resulting shutdowns led to the cancellations of 81 flights and delays, with operations resuming only in the early hours of Wednesday.

Authorities are investigating the drone activities, which mirror similar incidents that have affected airports in Denmark, Norway, and Germany. While some officials suggest Russian involvement, Moscow has denied any responsibility. The situation has prompted emergency deliberations among Belgium's national security leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

