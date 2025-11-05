Belgium's Drone Dilemma: Disruptions Point to Coordinated Attack

Belgium is grappling with widespread airspace disruptions following what is believed to be a coordinated drone attack. The interference, which forced the temporary closure of several major airports and a military facility, has drawn comparisons to hybrid warfare techniques commonly attributed to geopolitical tensions.

The drama unfolded on Tuesday evening when drones were spotted hovering over the perimeters of Brussels, Antwerp, Liege, and Ostend airports, as well as the Florennes air base. The resulting shutdowns led to the cancellations of 81 flights and delays, with operations resuming only in the early hours of Wednesday.

Authorities are investigating the drone activities, which mirror similar incidents that have affected airports in Denmark, Norway, and Germany. While some officials suggest Russian involvement, Moscow has denied any responsibility. The situation has prompted emergency deliberations among Belgium's national security leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)