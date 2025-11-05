Odisha Sets Paddy MSP for Upcoming Kharif Season

The Odisha government has declared its plan to purchase paddy at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,369 per quintal for common varieties in the upcoming 2025-26 Kharif marketing season. This move follows the Central government's decision to increase the MSP by Rs 69 per quintal.

In a recent notification by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, it was specified that the MSP for Grade-A paddy will be Rs 2,389 per quintal. Paddy varieties are categorized based on their length and breadth ratio (LB). Those with a ratio of 2.5 or greater are classified as Grade A, while others fall under the Common category.

Additionally, the state government reinforces its support to farmers by offering Rs 800 per quintal as an input subsidy. This incentive was a key promise in the BJP's election manifesto, aiming to bolster agricultural prosperity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)