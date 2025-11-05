Left Menu

Panattoni Partners with Edayar Zinc for Kerala's Landmark Logistics Hub

Panattoni and Edayar Zinc Ltd have joined forces to develop a major logistics and industrial park in Kerala, marking Panattoni's debut in the region. The project, situated in the Edayar Industrial Area, aims to elevate Kochi into a global logistics hub, with significant economic benefits anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:51 IST
Panattoni Partners with Edayar Zinc for Kerala's Landmark Logistics Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global leader in industrial real estate, Panattoni, has announced a strategic collaboration with Kerala-based Edayar Zinc Ltd to establish an extensive logistics and industrial park in the Edayar Industrial Area. This Rs 800 crore venture marks Panattoni's entry into the Kerala market.

This ambitious project is set to become the cornerstone of the Kerala Logistics & Industrial City (KLIC), a strategic initiative by Edayar Zinc Ltd to position Kochi as a leading gateway for international industrial and logistics investments. The announcement was made at a formal event attended by key officials including Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev.

The development will unfold in two phases, with the initial phase covering 20 acres and providing 5.2 lakh sq ft of infrastructure to accommodate diverse sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, 3PL, and pharmaceuticals. Emphasizing sustainable design, the facility will feature advanced specifications including FM2-grade floors and IGBC certification, targeting operations by February 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fare Dispute Turns Deadly: Kolkata Bus Incident Shocks City

Fare Dispute Turns Deadly: Kolkata Bus Incident Shocks City

 India
2
Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Nepomniachtchi in Major FIDE World Cup Upset

Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Nepomniachtchi in Major FIDE World Cup Upset

 India
3
Kochi Hosts Landmark Diabetes Conference: A Confluence of Global Experts

Kochi Hosts Landmark Diabetes Conference: A Confluence of Global Experts

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh’s DDT&G Wins Prestigious DigiLocker Integration Award

Himachal Pradesh’s DDT&G Wins Prestigious DigiLocker Integration Award

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025