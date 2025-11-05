Panattoni Partners with Edayar Zinc for Kerala's Landmark Logistics Hub
Panattoni and Edayar Zinc Ltd have joined forces to develop a major logistics and industrial park in Kerala, marking Panattoni's debut in the region. The project, situated in the Edayar Industrial Area, aims to elevate Kochi into a global logistics hub, with significant economic benefits anticipated.
Global leader in industrial real estate, Panattoni, has announced a strategic collaboration with Kerala-based Edayar Zinc Ltd to establish an extensive logistics and industrial park in the Edayar Industrial Area. This Rs 800 crore venture marks Panattoni's entry into the Kerala market.
This ambitious project is set to become the cornerstone of the Kerala Logistics & Industrial City (KLIC), a strategic initiative by Edayar Zinc Ltd to position Kochi as a leading gateway for international industrial and logistics investments. The announcement was made at a formal event attended by key officials including Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev.
The development will unfold in two phases, with the initial phase covering 20 acres and providing 5.2 lakh sq ft of infrastructure to accommodate diverse sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, 3PL, and pharmaceuticals. Emphasizing sustainable design, the facility will feature advanced specifications including FM2-grade floors and IGBC certification, targeting operations by February 2027.
