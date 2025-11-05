Left Menu

Amul and IFFCO: India's Champions in Global Cooperative Rankings

Amul and IFFCO have topped the International Cooperative Alliance's global ranking of cooperatives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the organizations, highlighting the vibrancy and transformative power of India's cooperative sector. The rankings were announced at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Amul and IFFCO for leading the International Cooperative Alliance's global ranking of cooperatives.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, known for the popular dairy brand Amul, earned the top spot in this prestigious list, while the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd followed in second place. This achievement highlights the significant impact of India's cooperative sector on a global scale.

The announcement was made at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar. Modi emphasized that India's cooperative sector is vibrant and transformative, and assured that the government will continue supporting it through various initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

