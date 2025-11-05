Amul and IFFCO: India's Champions in Global Cooperative Rankings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Amul and IFFCO for leading the International Cooperative Alliance's global ranking of cooperatives.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, known for the popular dairy brand Amul, earned the top spot in this prestigious list, while the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd followed in second place. This achievement highlights the significant impact of India's cooperative sector on a global scale.

The announcement was made at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar. Modi emphasized that India's cooperative sector is vibrant and transformative, and assured that the government will continue supporting it through various initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)