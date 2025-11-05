Tragedy on Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Collision Sparks Inquiry
An FIR has been filed after a train crash in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district killed 11 and injured 20. The accident, involving a passenger train running into a stationary goods train, overshooting a red signal, is under investigation by railway authorities. Compensation has been announced for victims.
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been lodged against unidentified individuals following a train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, which resulted in 11 deaths and injuries to 20 others, an official reported on Wednesday.
According to Abhay Singh Bais, Station House Officer (SHO) at Torwa police station, the case was filed based on a memo from a Railway official. Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Railways Act are being applied as part of the investigation.
The Railway Safety Commissioner, BK Mishra, is currently in Bilaspur conducting a detailed probe into Tuesday's accident. The tragedy happened when a mainline electric multiple unit passenger train collided with a stationary goods train after allegedly ignoring a red signal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Four persons, including a girl, killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh: Police.
Tragic Collision Leads to Four Fatalities in Madhya Pradesh
Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for Driver Continues
Tragedy on Tracks: Red Signal Overlook Costs Lives in Chhattisgarh Train Collision
Tragedy on Ile d'Oleron: Motorist Injures Nine in Deliberate Collisions