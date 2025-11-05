Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Collision Sparks Inquiry

An FIR has been filed after a train crash in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district killed 11 and injured 20. The accident, involving a passenger train running into a stationary goods train, overshooting a red signal, is under investigation by railway authorities. Compensation has been announced for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified individuals following a train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, which resulted in 11 deaths and injuries to 20 others, an official reported on Wednesday.

According to Abhay Singh Bais, Station House Officer (SHO) at Torwa police station, the case was filed based on a memo from a Railway official. Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Railways Act are being applied as part of the investigation.

The Railway Safety Commissioner, BK Mishra, is currently in Bilaspur conducting a detailed probe into Tuesday's accident. The tragedy happened when a mainline electric multiple unit passenger train collided with a stationary goods train after allegedly ignoring a red signal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

