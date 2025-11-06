UPS Worldport Resumes Operations to Normalize Network

United Parcel Service (UPS) is gearing up to restart operations at its significant Worldport air cargo hub located in Louisville, Kentucky. This move is scheduled for Wednesday evening, marking a strategic decision to reestablish normalcy after disruptions.

Company spokesman Jim Mayer stated that their primary objective is restoring the network's normal cadence, aiming for flights to arrive at their respective destinations by Thursday morning.

This operational resumption represents a crucial phase in UPS's efforts to stabilize its logistical and delivery frameworks, ensuring efficiency and reliability in its services.

