Thane Cloth Merchants Conned: Rs 2.5 Crore Fraud Unravels

In a significant case of alleged fraud, three individuals are accused of duping six cloth merchants from Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra, out of goods worth an estimated Rs 2.5 crore. The accused reportedly placed sizable cloth orders over the months of July and August but disappeared without settling payments.

A police complaint was lodged by a 66-year-old merchant leading to an FIR against three individuals—one from Palghar and two from Surat, Gujarat. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections on cheating and common intention.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests, as the investigation is still in progress, aiming to uncover further details in this high-profile fraud case.