Thane Cloth Merchants Conned: Rs 2.5 Crore Fraud Unravels
Three individuals allegedly defrauded six cloth merchants in Thane, Maharashtra, out of Rs 2.5 crore. They ordered goods and disappeared without payment. A complaint was filed by a 66-year-old victim leading to an FIR. Investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made yet.
- Country:
- India
In a significant case of alleged fraud, three individuals are accused of duping six cloth merchants from Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra, out of goods worth an estimated Rs 2.5 crore. The accused reportedly placed sizable cloth orders over the months of July and August but disappeared without settling payments.
A police complaint was lodged by a 66-year-old merchant leading to an FIR against three individuals—one from Palghar and two from Surat, Gujarat. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections on cheating and common intention.
Authorities have not yet made any arrests, as the investigation is still in progress, aiming to uncover further details in this high-profile fraud case.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- cloth merchants
- fraud
- cheating
- Bhiwandi
- police
- Palghar
- Surat
- Gujarat
- investigation
ALSO READ
Utah Valley University Expands Police Force After Fatal Shooting of Charlie Kirk
Four persons, including a girl, killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh: Police.
Himachal Pradesh Initiates Sweeping Police Reform with 82 Officer Transfers
Major Crackdown: Ghaziabad Police Seize Over 15.7 Lakh Vials of Illegal Cough Syrup
Haryana Police's 'Operation Trackdown' Targets Top Fugitives