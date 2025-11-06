Left Menu

Thane Cloth Merchants Conned: Rs 2.5 Crore Fraud Unravels

Three individuals allegedly defrauded six cloth merchants in Thane, Maharashtra, out of Rs 2.5 crore. They ordered goods and disappeared without payment. A complaint was filed by a 66-year-old victim leading to an FIR. Investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:17 IST
Thane Cloth Merchants Conned: Rs 2.5 Crore Fraud Unravels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant case of alleged fraud, three individuals are accused of duping six cloth merchants from Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra, out of goods worth an estimated Rs 2.5 crore. The accused reportedly placed sizable cloth orders over the months of July and August but disappeared without settling payments.

A police complaint was lodged by a 66-year-old merchant leading to an FIR against three individuals—one from Palghar and two from Surat, Gujarat. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections on cheating and common intention.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests, as the investigation is still in progress, aiming to uncover further details in this high-profile fraud case.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Rabri Devi Fires Back at Modi Amid First Phase Voting

Bihar Polls: Rabri Devi Fires Back at Modi Amid First Phase Voting

 India
2
Standard Glass Lining Technology Embarks on a New Era with Expanded Capabilities

Standard Glass Lining Technology Embarks on a New Era with Expanded Capabili...

 India
3
Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blow

Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blo...

 Global
4
High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025