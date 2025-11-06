AQUAIR: India's First Air-Sourced Bottled Water Revolutionizes Sustainability

In a pioneering step for India's beverage industry, AeroNero Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has teamed up with OI Brewing Co. to unveil AQUAIR, the nation's first bottled water brand manufactured exclusively from air. This venture leverages Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, setting a new standard for water sustainability without exploiting groundwater resources.

The production of AQUAIR is set to commence in Pune, with a capacity of 10,000 liters per day targeting both retail consumers and the broader beverage ecosystem. While AeroNero will handle the operation of its cutting-edge AWG machinery, OI Brewing Co. will manage the processes of bottling, branding, and market distribution, aiming to position AQUAIR as a leading, eco-friendly water brand in India.

This strategic collaboration reflects a broader global commitment to sustainable development, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by offering a regenerative model of water acquisition and sustainable consumption. With plans to expand across major cities, AQUAIR represents a significant stride toward a water-secure future.