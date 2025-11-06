Left Menu

AQUAIR: India's First Air-Sourced Bottled Water Revolutionizes Sustainability

AeroNero Solutions and OI Brewing Co. launch AQUAIR, India's first water brand produced from air via Atmospheric Water Generation technology. With a 10,000 liters/day capacity in Pune, this initiative introduces a renewable water source, bolstering sustainability and aligning with global environmental goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) / Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:20 IST
Aman Talreja, Dr Subash Cipy, Roshan Cipy, Manu Misra, Dr Durga Das, Ketaki Sehgal, Ravi Karkara, S. Sundaravadanan, Hilda Philip, Dr Suriyaprabha in AQUAIR deal.. Image Credit: ANI
In a pioneering step for India's beverage industry, AeroNero Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has teamed up with OI Brewing Co. to unveil AQUAIR, the nation's first bottled water brand manufactured exclusively from air. This venture leverages Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, setting a new standard for water sustainability without exploiting groundwater resources.

The production of AQUAIR is set to commence in Pune, with a capacity of 10,000 liters per day targeting both retail consumers and the broader beverage ecosystem. While AeroNero will handle the operation of its cutting-edge AWG machinery, OI Brewing Co. will manage the processes of bottling, branding, and market distribution, aiming to position AQUAIR as a leading, eco-friendly water brand in India.

This strategic collaboration reflects a broader global commitment to sustainable development, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by offering a regenerative model of water acquisition and sustainable consumption. With plans to expand across major cities, AQUAIR represents a significant stride toward a water-secure future.

