Shining Tools Limited Set for IPO on BSE SME Platform

New Delhi [India], November 6: Shining Tools Limited, a leader in high-performance cutting tools, has announced its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) set for November 7, 2025. The company seeks to list on the BSE SME platform, reflecting a significant milestone in its trajectory.

Shining Tools Limited designs and manufactures solid carbide cutting tools for various industries, with a product range including end mills, drills, and reamers. Utilizing advanced software for customization, the company generates 73.19% of its revenue from tailored products, highlighting its innovative approach in tool solutions. Their use of sophisticated machinery and ERP systems ensures efficiency and precision in operations.

Financially, Shining Tools has shown remarkable growth, with revenue rising from ₹1,032.15 lakh in FY23 to ₹1,472.88 lakh in FY25. Profitability metrics, such as EBITDA and PAT, have also seen notable improvements, underscoring the company's robust financial health as it embarks on this IPO journey. The offering marks a pivotal point for Shining Tools as it aims to expand its manufacturing capabilities and bolster working capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)