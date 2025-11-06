ArcelorMittal Reports Strong Q3 in Challenging Market
ArcelorMittal has reported a significant 31.35% increase in net income to USD 377 million for the September quarter, amidst challenging market conditions. The company's sales rose by 3% compared to the previous year, and its EBITDA also showed improvements. CEO Aditya Mittal remains optimistic about future prospects.
ArcelorMittal, a global leader in steel and mining, announced a robust 31.35% rise in net income, reaching USD 377 million for the September quarter, compared to USD 287 million in the previous year. The company's financial performance defied the typically weak seasonality of the period, showcasing resilient results amidst challenging market conditions.
With a 3% growth in sales to USD 15,657 million, the company continues to demonstrate its strength. Despite a 2.6% sales decline in its Indian joint venture AMNS India, ArcelorMittal showed an improved EBITDA of USD 217 million, up from USD 162 million last year.
CEO Aditya Mittal expressed optimism about 2026, anticipating more supportive industry policies and highlighted the European Commission's proposals on trade measures as key factors. ArcelorMittal's global influence remains significant, with operations in 60 countries and robust production in steel and iron ore.
