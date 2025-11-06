India's Potential in Rare Earths and AI: A Strategy for Global Leadership

India has a significant opportunity to establish itself in the global supply chain of rare earth elements by advancing its refining and processing infrastructure, according to Adnan Amin, Chairman of the World Energy Council. Amin emphasized that while rare earth minerals are available in many regions, including India, the true challenge lies in developing the necessary industrial capacity to process these minerals effectively.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Amin highlighted the geopolitical implications, noting that current trade disruptions have fostered a perception of a monopolistic environment in the rare earth minerals market. He pointed out China's longstanding investment in this space, which has resulted in its market dominance over the past 25 years. Despite these challenges, Amin believes India holds significant potential to integrate into this global supply chain.

Amin further addressed the strategic importance of diversifying supply chains, mentioning a recent agreement between the US and Japan on rare earths. He noted that as global demand for minerals like copper, lithium, and rare earths accelerates, India's role could be pivotal if it develops its industrial capability. Additionally, Amin sees artificial intelligence as a revolutionary force in the energy sector, likening its impact to the mobile telephony boom, with India being well-positioned to harness AI's potential for energy infrastructure planning and efficiency.

