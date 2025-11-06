Left Menu

India's Potential in Rare Earths and AI: A Strategy for Global Leadership

India can become a global leader in rare earth elements by enhancing refining and processing capabilities, says Adnan Amin, Chairman of the World Energy Council. He highlights the importance of industrial capacity and the transformative role of AI in revolutionizing the energy industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:14 IST
India's Potential in Rare Earths and AI: A Strategy for Global Leadership
Adnan Amin, Chairman of the World Energy Council (Image source: Third party). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India has a significant opportunity to establish itself in the global supply chain of rare earth elements by advancing its refining and processing infrastructure, according to Adnan Amin, Chairman of the World Energy Council. Amin emphasized that while rare earth minerals are available in many regions, including India, the true challenge lies in developing the necessary industrial capacity to process these minerals effectively.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Amin highlighted the geopolitical implications, noting that current trade disruptions have fostered a perception of a monopolistic environment in the rare earth minerals market. He pointed out China's longstanding investment in this space, which has resulted in its market dominance over the past 25 years. Despite these challenges, Amin believes India holds significant potential to integrate into this global supply chain.

Amin further addressed the strategic importance of diversifying supply chains, mentioning a recent agreement between the US and Japan on rare earths. He noted that as global demand for minerals like copper, lithium, and rare earths accelerates, India's role could be pivotal if it develops its industrial capability. Additionally, Amin sees artificial intelligence as a revolutionary force in the energy sector, likening its impact to the mobile telephony boom, with India being well-positioned to harness AI's potential for energy infrastructure planning and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logistics Initiatives

Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logis...

 India
2
Eighth Arrest Warrant Issued for Aleema Khan Amid Protests and Legal Turmoil

Eighth Arrest Warrant Issued for Aleema Khan Amid Protests and Legal Turmoil

 Pakistan
3
Empowering Local Language in Banking: A Call by Finance Minister

Empowering Local Language in Banking: A Call by Finance Minister

 India
4
India's March Towards Inclusive Society: UN's High Praise and Future Prospects

India's March Towards Inclusive Society: UN's High Praise and Future Prospec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025