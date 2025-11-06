Left Menu

Bridging Innovation: India-Nepal Startup Partnership Kicks Off with Orientation Session

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu hosted an orientation for the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network, set to begin in December 2025. The initiative aims to boost collaboration between the two nations' startup ecosystems through a program at IIT Madras, involving training, mentorship, and internships for Nepalese startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu set the stage for a groundbreaking collaboration, announcing the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN). An orientation held on Thursday saw around 100 participants from various Nepali startups and industry bodies.

This initiative aims to connect the startup sectors of India and Nepal, beginning with an eight-week training session at IIT Madras in December 2025. The program will include mentorship and internships to foster innovation and cooperation.

Acknowledged by Radhika Aryal, Secretary for Communication and Information Technology, the session symbolizes a milestone in Indo-Nepal economic collaborations, heralding a new chapter in cross-border entrepreneurship.

