Bridging Innovation: India-Nepal Startup Partnership Kicks Off with Orientation Session
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu hosted an orientation for the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network, set to begin in December 2025. The initiative aims to boost collaboration between the two nations' startup ecosystems through a program at IIT Madras, involving training, mentorship, and internships for Nepalese startups.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu set the stage for a groundbreaking collaboration, announcing the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN). An orientation held on Thursday saw around 100 participants from various Nepali startups and industry bodies.
This initiative aims to connect the startup sectors of India and Nepal, beginning with an eight-week training session at IIT Madras in December 2025. The program will include mentorship and internships to foster innovation and cooperation.
Acknowledged by Radhika Aryal, Secretary for Communication and Information Technology, the session symbolizes a milestone in Indo-Nepal economic collaborations, heralding a new chapter in cross-border entrepreneurship.
ALSO READ
Nepali President Paudel Advocates for Global Social Development and Climate Action in Doha
Bridging Borders: India-Nepal Startup Partnership Takes Flight
Revolutionizing Diabetes Care: New IIT Madras Glucose Monitor
Forging New Ties: India-Nepal Startup Partnership Initiative Launches
Nepal-India Border Tightens Security Amid Bihar Elections