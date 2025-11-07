FAA's Unprecedented Flight Cuts to Address Air Traffic Controller Shortages

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will announce a significant reduction plan to decrease flight operations by up to 10% at 40 of the nation's busiest airports, attempting to tackle safety issues amid a severe shortage of air traffic controllers caused by the unprecedented government shutdown.

Major hubs, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, will see reduced flights following Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's decision, derived from disturbing internal safety data. Since 13,000 controllers are working unpaid, the FAA plans a phased cut, peaking at 10% next week, with expectations of operational changes.

Airlines like American, United, and Delta are accommodating affected passengers by waiving fees. The cuts, exempting international flights, will disrupt peak travel times. The prolonged shutdown has already caused significant delays, affecting millions of passengers. Calls for transparency in safety data are rising from lawmakers and industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)