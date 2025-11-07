Left Menu

Citadel's Stellar October Performance Boosts Hedge Fund Confidence

Citadel's Wellington fund achieved a 1.8% gain in October, enhancing its annual return to 6.8%. Despite confidentiality, sources reveal other Citadel funds also exceeded Wall Street benchmarks. The hedge fund industry saw significant growth, with global capital reaching nearly $5 trillion and net inflows hitting record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:31 IST
Citadel's Stellar October Performance Boosts Hedge Fund Confidence
Citadel

In October, Citadel's flagship Wellington fund reported a 1.8% increase, bringing its year-to-date performance to 6.8%, sources confirmed. This growth comes amidst impressive results from other Citadel funds, founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, surpassing Wall Street standards.

The Miami-based Citadel Global Equities fund outpaced major indices, with a 2.3% rise in October and a 10.4% increase over the year, insiders stated. Meanwhile, the Tactical Trading fund grew by 2.7% in October, with a year-to-date boost of 13.4%.

Among other notable performers, Millennium Management and Balyasny Asset Management also posted gains, as the hedge fund industry's capital surged to almost $5 trillion. A substantial $34 billion inflow in Q3 highlights growing investor confidence in hedge funds, according to Hedge Fund Research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Mandates Full SNAP Funding Amidst Government Shutdown

Federal Judge Mandates Full SNAP Funding Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Tech Selloff and Economic Uncertainty Lead to Market Decline

Tech Selloff and Economic Uncertainty Lead to Market Decline

 Global
3
Drone Disruptions Bring Brussels Airport to Standstill

Drone Disruptions Bring Brussels Airport to Standstill

 Global
4
Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor Involved

Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025