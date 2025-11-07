Citadel's Stellar October Performance Boosts Hedge Fund Confidence
Citadel's Wellington fund achieved a 1.8% gain in October, enhancing its annual return to 6.8%. Despite confidentiality, sources reveal other Citadel funds also exceeded Wall Street benchmarks. The hedge fund industry saw significant growth, with global capital reaching nearly $5 trillion and net inflows hitting record highs.
In October, Citadel's flagship Wellington fund reported a 1.8% increase, bringing its year-to-date performance to 6.8%, sources confirmed. This growth comes amidst impressive results from other Citadel funds, founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, surpassing Wall Street standards.
The Miami-based Citadel Global Equities fund outpaced major indices, with a 2.3% rise in October and a 10.4% increase over the year, insiders stated. Meanwhile, the Tactical Trading fund grew by 2.7% in October, with a year-to-date boost of 13.4%.
Among other notable performers, Millennium Management and Balyasny Asset Management also posted gains, as the hedge fund industry's capital surged to almost $5 trillion. A substantial $34 billion inflow in Q3 highlights growing investor confidence in hedge funds, according to Hedge Fund Research.
(With inputs from agencies.)