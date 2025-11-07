Citadel's Stellar October Performance Boosts Hedge Fund Confidence

In October, Citadel's flagship Wellington fund reported a 1.8% increase, bringing its year-to-date performance to 6.8%, sources confirmed. This growth comes amidst impressive results from other Citadel funds, founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, surpassing Wall Street standards.

The Miami-based Citadel Global Equities fund outpaced major indices, with a 2.3% rise in October and a 10.4% increase over the year, insiders stated. Meanwhile, the Tactical Trading fund grew by 2.7% in October, with a year-to-date boost of 13.4%.

Among other notable performers, Millennium Management and Balyasny Asset Management also posted gains, as the hedge fund industry's capital surged to almost $5 trillion. A substantial $34 billion inflow in Q3 highlights growing investor confidence in hedge funds, according to Hedge Fund Research.

