Fatal UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Investigators Probe Maintenance History

Investigators are digging into the maintenance history of a UPS cargo plane that crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, killing 12 people. The probe follows a fiery incident involving the 34-year-old MD-11 freighter's wing, which lost an engine during takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is examining maintenance records from its time in San Antonio, Texas, where it underwent repairs prior to the crash. Singapore-based ST Engineering, involved in the aircraft's maintenance, has pledged to cooperate with authorities.

The tragic event, which also claimed lives on the ground, has prompted a thorough investigation. The NTSB has successfully retrieved the plane's black boxes, aiding its inquiry into the crash, its causes, and any safety implications for the MD-11 fleet.