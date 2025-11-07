Left Menu

Fatal UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Investigators Probe Maintenance History

U.S. safety investigators are examining the maintenance records of a UPS cargo plane involved in a fatal crash in Louisville, Kentucky. The National Transportation Safety Board is focusing on a fire that erupted from the plane's wing, detachment of an engine, and possible maintenance issues during its time in San Antonio. The crash led to the deaths of 12 people, including three crew members. Investigations continue as the NTSB looks for clues among the debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investigators are digging into the maintenance history of a UPS cargo plane that crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, killing 12 people. The probe follows a fiery incident involving the 34-year-old MD-11 freighter's wing, which lost an engine during takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is examining maintenance records from its time in San Antonio, Texas, where it underwent repairs prior to the crash. Singapore-based ST Engineering, involved in the aircraft's maintenance, has pledged to cooperate with authorities.

The tragic event, which also claimed lives on the ground, has prompted a thorough investigation. The NTSB has successfully retrieved the plane's black boxes, aiding its inquiry into the crash, its causes, and any safety implications for the MD-11 fleet.

