India and France Unite for 2026 Year of Innovation

In 2026, India and France will celebrate a joint 'Year of India-France Innovation,' fostering collaboration between startups and innovators. Highlighting shared AI values, both nations aim to balance innovation and regulation, promoting cultural diversity and real-world AI applications. A global AI summit in India underscores this partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:37 IST
India and France Unite for 2026 Year of Innovation
France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Anne Bouverot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and France are set to commemorate 2026 as the 'Year of India-France Innovation,' heralding a new era of collaboration between startups and innovators from both nations, according to Anne Bouverot, France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence.

Bouverot emphasized their shared vision of developing AI systems that embody cultural diversity and values. She pointed out the cultural biases inherent in AI designs and highlighted her experience organizing the AI Action Summit in France, as well as her participation in planning the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

The India-AI Impact Summit, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held from February 19th to 20th in New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit in the Global South. Both countries aim to leverage AI in sectors like agriculture, commerce, education, and healthcare while maintaining a balance between innovation and regulatory protection.

