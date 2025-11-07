Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail: A Step Towards Seamless Urban Connectivity

The Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail project's first phase alignment has been approved, connecting key locations like Technopark and the airport. Implemented by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, it comprises 27 stations over 31 kilometers. The project aims to enhance urban transport in Thiruvananthapuram, catering to its growing development needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:54 IST
Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail: A Step Towards Seamless Urban Connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the approval of the first phase alignment for the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail, aiming to bolster urban connectivity and development.

This phase will span 31 kilometers, connecting critical locations such as Technopark, the airport, and the secretariat, among others, with a total of 27 planned stations.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is spearheading the project, tasked with preparing comprehensive reports and plans in line with the central government's Metro Rail Policy, 2017, to ensure seamless city transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unauthorized EVM Photos Spark Legal Action in Bihar

Unauthorized EVM Photos Spark Legal Action in Bihar

 India
2
Technical Glitch Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport: A Hub Disrupted

Technical Glitch Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport: A Hub Disrupted

 Global
3
Modi Rallies in Bihar: Targets RJD's 'Manifesto of Lies'

Modi Rallies in Bihar: Targets RJD's 'Manifesto of Lies'

 India
4
Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise

Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025