Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail: A Step Towards Seamless Urban Connectivity

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the approval of the first phase alignment for the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail, aiming to bolster urban connectivity and development.

This phase will span 31 kilometers, connecting critical locations such as Technopark, the airport, and the secretariat, among others, with a total of 27 planned stations.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is spearheading the project, tasked with preparing comprehensive reports and plans in line with the central government's Metro Rail Policy, 2017, to ensure seamless city transport.

