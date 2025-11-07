Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Causes Significant Flight Delays

Delhi airport, one of the world's busiest, experienced major disruptions after a technical snafu in its flight plan generation system. The glitch, which surfaced Thursday evening, resulted in delays for over 200 flights, impacting the operations of major airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India Group.

As personnel scrambled to manually generate flight plans, stock prices for IndiGo and SpiceJet fell, reflecting investor concerns over prolonged hiccups. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) acknowledged the issue, attributing it to a malfunction in the IP-based Automatic Message Switching System, although the root cause remains undisclosed.

This incident comes on the heels of a ransomware attack that targeted European airports, underlining global aviation's vulnerability to technological failures. As operations slowly resume, Delhi airport, managing 60-70 aircraft movements per hour, continues to clear backlogged flights while ensuring minimal future disruptions.