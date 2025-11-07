Technical Glitch Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport: A Hub Disrupted

Delhi airport, one of the busiest in the world, experienced flight disruptions due to a system malfunction, causing delays in over 200 flights. The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) encountered issues, affecting airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and more.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported the issue on Friday, stating that the system was back online after a day-long glitch. However, the recovery process is ongoing, owing to the backlog created by the manual development of flight plans during the outage.

The incident parallels a recent ransomware attack that affected European airports' operations. At Delhi, delays severely impacted airlines, with some flights to international destinations encountering substantial hold-ups. Delhi airport's operator, GMR Airports, is working with AAI to restore normal operations.