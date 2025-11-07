Left Menu

Technical Glitch Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport: A Hub Disrupted

A system malfunction at Delhi's bustling airport caused significant flight delays due to a glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS). Impacting hundreds of flights, the disruption hit airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and international carriers. Recovery was slow, with operations gradually normalizing amid a backlog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delhi airport, one of the busiest in the world, experienced flight disruptions due to a system malfunction, causing delays in over 200 flights. The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) encountered issues, affecting airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and more.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported the issue on Friday, stating that the system was back online after a day-long glitch. However, the recovery process is ongoing, owing to the backlog created by the manual development of flight plans during the outage.

The incident parallels a recent ransomware attack that affected European airports' operations. At Delhi, delays severely impacted airlines, with some flights to international destinations encountering substantial hold-ups. Delhi airport's operator, GMR Airports, is working with AAI to restore normal operations.

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

