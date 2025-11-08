Vande Bharat Express: Speeding Through Three States

The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is set to redefine inter-state travel by linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. This semi-high-speed train, one of four inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises to boost business and tourism across these regions, according to officials from Southern Railways.

Planned to commence regular service on November 9, 2025, the Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time between Ernakulam and Bengaluru to 8 hours and 40 minutes, compared to over 11 hours by existing services. The train will operate six days a week, except on Wednesdays, offering faster and seamless connectivity.

Highlighting its significance, Southern Railway noted it as the first Vande Bharat service to include Palakkad, Kerala's gateway. With 164 such trains enhancing nation-wide connectivity, the Vande Bharat aims to bridge economic, social, and cultural gaps, delivering a premium travel experience with cutting-edge amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)