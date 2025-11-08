Villagers block transport minister Sarnaik's convoy

Several villages blocked the convoy of Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik in Palghar district on Saturday, demanding the withdrawal of a proposal to shift the Dahisar toll plaza in Mumbai to their locality.

The protest in Sasunavghar area, led by local Congress leaders and Bhumiputra Sanghatna, forced the convoy to retreat. The minister was scheduled to visit the area for a site inspection, officials said. The protesters accused the government of ignoring the severe traffic congestion problems already plaguing Sasunavghar and raised slogans demanding immediate withdrawal of the proposal.

''Sasunavghar already suffers from severe traffic jams every day. A six-year-old child recently lost his life after being stuck in a jam here. Twelve buses carrying school children were once stranded for nearly twelve hours. Shifting the Dahisar toll plaza here will make the situation unbearable for the local people,'' Bhumiputra Sanghatana leader Sushant Patil told reporters. Sarnaik was not available for comments.

