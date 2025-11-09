Left Menu

UK sends military experts, equipment to Belgium after drone sightings near airports

Russia has been blamed in some cases, but Belgium has not said who has been operating the drones.Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken said he believed that some incidents were part of a spying operation that could not have been done by amateurs.Belgium is home to the headquarters of NATO and the European Union, as well as Europes biggest financial clearinghouse holding tens of billions of euros in frozen Russian assets.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 17:32 IST
UK sends military experts, equipment to Belgium after drone sightings near airports
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is sending equipment and personnel to Belgium after a spate of drone sightings near airports, the head of the UK military said Sunday.

In the past week both Belgium's main international airport at Brussels and Liege, one of Europe's biggest cargo airports, were forced to close temporarily because of drone incursions. That came after a series of unidentified drone flights near a military base where US nuclear weapons are stored.

Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, the head of Britain's armed forces, said the UK had agreed to "deploy our people, our equipment to Belgium to help them," after a request from Belgian authorities.

"We don't know — and the Belgians don't yet know — the source of those drones, but we will help them by providing our kit and capability, which has already started to deploy to help Belgium," Knighton told the BBC.

In recent months, drone incidents across Europe have forced airports to suspend flights at a time. Russia has been blamed in some cases, but Belgium has not said who has been operating the drones.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken said he believed that some incidents were part of "a spying operation" that could not have been done by amateurs.

Belgium is home to the headquarters of NATO and the European Union, as well as Europe's biggest financial clearinghouse holding tens of billions of euros in frozen Russian assets. Many EU countries want to use those assets as collateral to provide loans to Ukraine, but Belgium has so far resisted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Legal aid not merely act of charity but moral duty: CJI Gavai

Legal aid not merely act of charity but moral duty: CJI Gavai

 India
2
Rajasthan governor bats for afforestation, conservation to tackle climate crisis

Rajasthan governor bats for afforestation, conservation to tackle climate cr...

 India
3
DDA grants permission for 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' after LG intervention

DDA grants permission for 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' after LG intervention

 India
4
Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025