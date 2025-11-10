Flight Chaos in Pakistan: Engineers' Dispute Grounds PIA Operations
A dispute between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP) led to flight cancellations over the weekend. While PIA attributes the disruptions to weather and operational reasons, engineers insist unresolved issues necessitate negotiations to address safety and operability concerns.
Pakistan International Airlines faced disruptions over the weekend as an ongoing dispute with the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan led to multiple flight cancellations.
While PIA cited weather and operational reasons for the cancellations, SAEP insisted that talks are needed to resolve significant issues impacting flight safety.
The engineering body has called for addressing salary stagnation, part shortages, and aircraft fitness. Passengers were left frustrated, urging the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to mediate swiftly and resolve the conflict.
