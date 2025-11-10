Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone Poised to Hit 10,000 Registrations

Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone is setting its sights on achieving the milestone of 10,000 registered companies by next year, with a noteworthy 45-50% of contributions expected to come from Indian enterprises, disclosed CEO Rishi Somaiya on Monday.

In an effort to boost investment in the rapidly growing free zone, Somaiya has initiated a series of roadshows across New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. These promotional activities emphasize the benefits of Ajman as a prime business location in the United Arab Emirates.

Ajman Free Zone, providing a comprehensive range of services, stands as a pivotal contributor to the UAE's non-oil GDP, further reinforcing its stature as a global business hub.

