BeTogether Launches Transformative London Tour for Urban Development Inspiration

BeTogether, a part of Omaxe, has embarked on an ambitious initiative by organizing a London tour for its Investment and Transaction Advisors. This effort aims to bridge global urban development practices with local projects by offering participants a firsthand experience of modern urban infrastructure in the UK capital.

The tour itinerary features explorations of London's exemplary urban planning, including transport systems at Heathrow and commercial vibrancy on Oxford Street. These visits are designed to highlight how strategic infrastructure and community-focused urban design drive a city's progress and livability, principles that BeTogether seeks to integrate into its projects.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Limited, emphasized the educational value of this journey, noting the potential for cities like London to inspire innovative and people-centric development practices. With a focus on sustainable and inclusive infrastructure projects, notably the upcoming bus ports in Uttar Pradesh, BeTogether demonstrates its commitment to redefining urban mobility and enhancing economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)