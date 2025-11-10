Left Menu

Sharad Malhotra to Lead Nippon Paint India as First Indian MD

Nippon Paint Holdings' arm, NIPSEA Group, has appointed Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director of Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025. Malhotra succeeds Jon Tan and is the first Indian to hold the position. He will lead India's operations and global automotive aftermarket expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:29 IST
Sharad Malhotra to Lead Nippon Paint India as First Indian MD
  • Country:
  • India

Nippon Paint Holdings, through its NIPSEA Group division, has announced the appointment of Sharad Malhotra as the new Managing Director for Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025. This marks a significant milestone as Malhotra becomes the first Indian in this role, succeeding Jon Tan.

Sharad Malhotra has been an instrumental figure in steering Nippon Paint's global automotive aftermarket division from its inception. As the incoming Managing Director, he will guide the strategic trajectory of the India Group and report directly to NIPSEA Group CEO, Wee Siew Kim.

Highlighting India's strategic importance due to its dynamic demographics and robust economic growth, Nippon Paint plans to capitalize on the favorable business climate and expanding infrastructure in the region. With Malhotra at the helm, the company is poised to enhance its focus on the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
2
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

 United States
3
Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
4
Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hub

Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025