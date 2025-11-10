Sharad Malhotra to Lead Nippon Paint India as First Indian MD
Nippon Paint Holdings' arm, NIPSEA Group, has appointed Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director of Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025. Malhotra succeeds Jon Tan and is the first Indian to hold the position. He will lead India's operations and global automotive aftermarket expansion.
Nippon Paint Holdings, through its NIPSEA Group division, has announced the appointment of Sharad Malhotra as the new Managing Director for Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025. This marks a significant milestone as Malhotra becomes the first Indian in this role, succeeding Jon Tan.
Sharad Malhotra has been an instrumental figure in steering Nippon Paint's global automotive aftermarket division from its inception. As the incoming Managing Director, he will guide the strategic trajectory of the India Group and report directly to NIPSEA Group CEO, Wee Siew Kim.
Highlighting India's strategic importance due to its dynamic demographics and robust economic growth, Nippon Paint plans to capitalize on the favorable business climate and expanding infrastructure in the region. With Malhotra at the helm, the company is poised to enhance its focus on the Indian market.
