Urgent Call for Modernization: AAI's Engineers Demand System Overhaul at Major Airports

The Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Association (ATSEPA) has called for rapid modernization of essential communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) systems across major airports. This follows significant flight disruptions at Delhi International Airport caused by air traffic control failures.

ATSEPA, in its message to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, highlighted the lack of attention towards CNS infrastructure by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), despite previous warnings and technical recommendations. The association criticized the over-reliance on outdated automation, which it claims exacerbates operational issues.

The association stressed the need for modernized systems and technical training, aligning with global standards to prevent future disruptions. They also called for adequate deployment of CNS engineers, rather than diverting them to non-technical roles, to address these persistent challenges effectively.

