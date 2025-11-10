Left Menu

Triveni Turbine's Steady Ascent: Record Orders Fuel Growth

Triveni Turbine reported a slight increase in net profits for the September quarter. Despite a decline in export orders due to global uncertainties, domestic demand drove record order bookings. The company further expanded its global presence by acquiring the remaining stake in South Africa's TSE Engineering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Triveni Turbine recorded a net profit of Rs 91.4 crore for the September quarter, marginally up from Rs 91 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose to Rs 506.2 crore, reflecting a consistent year-on-year increase, as stated by the company on Monday.

The company achieved a record order booking of Rs 6.52 billion in Q2 FY26, marking a 14% annual growth. Chairman and Managing Director Dhruv M Sawhney attributed this to robust domestic orders, which surged 52% to Rs 4.07 billion, accounting for 62% of total orders.

Despite a 19% drop in export orders due to global trade uncertainties, Triveni's diversified enquiry pipelines indicate strong near-term prospects. Recent acquisition of the remaining 30% stake in TSE Engineering, South Africa, aligns with its strategy to consolidate ownership and strengthen subsidiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

