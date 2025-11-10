Triveni Turbine's Steady Ascent: Record Orders Fuel Growth

Triveni Turbine recorded a net profit of Rs 91.4 crore for the September quarter, marginally up from Rs 91 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose to Rs 506.2 crore, reflecting a consistent year-on-year increase, as stated by the company on Monday.

The company achieved a record order booking of Rs 6.52 billion in Q2 FY26, marking a 14% annual growth. Chairman and Managing Director Dhruv M Sawhney attributed this to robust domestic orders, which surged 52% to Rs 4.07 billion, accounting for 62% of total orders.

Despite a 19% drop in export orders due to global trade uncertainties, Triveni's diversified enquiry pipelines indicate strong near-term prospects. Recent acquisition of the remaining 30% stake in TSE Engineering, South Africa, aligns with its strategy to consolidate ownership and strengthen subsidiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)