Air Serbia's Bold Move: New Loyalty Program Partnership with LJI

Air Serbia has announced a groundbreaking five-year partnership with Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. to introduce a next-generation frequent flyer program. Formalized in Belgrade, the agreement brings together Air Serbia's nearly 100-year aviation legacy and LJI's advanced loyalty platform, GRAVTY®, to enhance customer engagement and digital innovation.

With plans to launch the program by March 2026, Air Serbia seeks to establish one of Europe's most engaging loyalty propositions. The new initiative aims to reward members across various interactions beyond just travel, incorporating experiences with retail, lifestyle, and financial partners.

Air Serbia and LJI leaders highlight the partnership's potential to transform how the airline interacts with passengers, reflecting a modern approach to customer loyalty that is mobile, personalized, and transparent. The collaboration underscores Air Serbia's commitment to digital transformation within the aviation sector.