Cement Expo 2025: Paving the Path to Greener Growth

New Delhi is set to host Cement Expo 2025, a pivotal gathering for India's cement industry, as it seeks to balance escalating production demands with sustainability goals. Attended by industry leaders, the event promises to foster collaboration and innovation for low-carbon growth in the sector.

The expo, co-located with the MultiLogistix Conference & Awards, has attracted over 100 exhibitors and thousands of business visitors. Thought leaders and experts will discuss strategies to achieve environmental responsibility while maintaining global competitiveness.

Supported by governmental bodies and industry associations, the event aligns with India's broader infrastructure goals and environmental commitments. Notable participants and sponsors include Ultratech, JK Cement, and Star Cement, among other key players.

