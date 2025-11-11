Rikhav Securities Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY26 Results

Rikhav Securities Limited (BSE - RIKHAV | 544340) announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, showcasing notable growth in income and profitability.

The company's total income reached ₹386.67 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹25.96 crore, translating to an EBITDA margin of 6.71%. Net profit stood at ₹17.75 crore, reflecting a net profit margin of 4.59%. Earnings per share amounted to ₹4.64.

In his remarks, Mr. Hitesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the improvement in performance as an indicator of ongoing operational progress and business expansion. The margin trading facility, now with a book size of around ₹10 crore, is expected to grow by 30 to 40% each half year. The company's digital initiatives, including a seamless online account opening process and a mobile app nearing completion, underline their commitment to digital and operational advancements.

