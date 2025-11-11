Tragedy in the Skies: Military Plane Crash Near Azerbaijan-Georgia Border
A C-130 military cargo plane has crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, with 20 Turkish personnel onboard. The Turkish Defence Ministry is leading search and rescue operations. Details about other possible passengers or the cause of the crash have not yet been disclosed.
A fatal crash occurred involving a C-130 military cargo plane near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, according to Turkey's Defence Ministry. The plane had 20 Turkish personnel onboard, including the flight crew.
Authorities revealed ongoing search and rescue efforts but offered no further details regarding potential passengers from other nationalities or the crash's cause.
The incident has raised concerns, prompting a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
