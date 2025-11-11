Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Military Plane Crash Near Azerbaijan-Georgia Border

A C-130 military cargo plane has crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, with 20 Turkish personnel onboard. The Turkish Defence Ministry is leading search and rescue operations. Details about other possible passengers or the cause of the crash have not yet been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A fatal crash occurred involving a C-130 military cargo plane near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, according to Turkey's Defence Ministry. The plane had 20 Turkish personnel onboard, including the flight crew.

Authorities revealed ongoing search and rescue efforts but offered no further details regarding potential passengers from other nationalities or the crash's cause.

The incident has raised concerns, prompting a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

