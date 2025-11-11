Left Menu

UK's Largest Bitcoin Scam: Zhimin Qian's Downfall of Billion-Dollar Fraud

A UK court sentenced Chinese national Zhimin Qian to over 11 years in prison for her role in the country's largest Bitcoin scam. Qian led a fraud that affected over 128,000 victims in China. The case highlights cryptocurrency's use in organized crime and significant efforts to trace and seize assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:39 IST
UK's Largest Bitcoin Scam: Zhimin Qian's Downfall of Billion-Dollar Fraud
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 47-year-old Chinese woman, Zhimin Qian, has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in a UK prison, leading the largest Bitcoin scam the country has ever seen. The ruling was made by a UK court on Tuesday, following Qian's guilty plea to charges of possessing illegally obtained cryptocurrency and laundering over 60,000 Bitcoins seized by the Metropolitan Police in their exhaustive investigation.

The court revealed that Qian's operation between 2014 and 2017 resulted in a massive investment fraud impacting over 128,000 Chinese victims and leading to losses of approximately 600 million pounds. Qian, who fled to the UK, faced challenges in converting Bitcoin to cash, recruiting Seng Hok Ling to transfer funds on her behalf. Ling received a sentence of four years and 11 months for his role in the money laundering.

The Metropolitan Police's surveillance eventually led to Qian's arrest in York, and assets including encrypted devices, cash, and additional cryptocurrency were seized. The prosecution emphasized the growing use of cryptocurrencies in organized crime and the importance of international cooperation in tracing and confiscating assets to prevent further victimization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India Unveils Rejuvenated A320neo Fleet with Modernized Interiors

Air India Unveils Rejuvenated A320neo Fleet with Modernized Interiors

 India
2
Feeding Hope: Local Businesses Step Up Amid SNAP Confusion

Feeding Hope: Local Businesses Step Up Amid SNAP Confusion

 Global
3
Red Bull and Ford: A New Engine Era Begins in Detroit

Red Bull and Ford: A New Engine Era Begins in Detroit

 Global
4
Winter Session of Parliament Set to Tackle Key National Issues

Winter Session of Parliament Set to Tackle Key National Issues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025