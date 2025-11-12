Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar
The Indian Railways community mourns the loss of Vijay Kumar, a 56-year-old esteemed official. Serving for 35 years, he made significant contributions as Central Railway General Manager. Kumar's unexpected passing occurred from a cardiac arrest in his sleep, shortly after he assumed the crucial role in October 2025.
- Country:
- India
Vijay Kumar, a notable figure within the Indian Railways, was cremated in Mumbai following his unforeseen death. Kumar's extensive career and recent role as Central Railway General Manager underscored his influence, with colleagues and family gathering to pay respects.
Kumar's demise, attributed to a cardiac arrest in his sleep, shocked the community, having only recently taken on the challenging leadership position in October 2025.
Throughout his 35-year tenure, Kumar held pivotal roles in various divisions, notably contributing to high-speed rail projects and enhancing the railway's efficiency. His legacy is marked by his leadership and dedication to India's rail infrastructure.
