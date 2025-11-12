Nukleus Office Solutions Reports Surge in Revenue Post-IPO

Nukleus Office Solutions Limited, a rapidly expanding firm in the coworking sector, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of FY2025-26, showing marked revenue and profit growth.

The company's revenue from operations grew to ₹1,691.49 lakhs, up from ₹1,433.04 lakhs the previous year, reflecting robust market demand and strategic expansions.

Nukleus continues to enhance its growth trajectory post-IPO, focusing on expanding centers in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, reinforcing its strategic position in India's flexible workspace marketplace.