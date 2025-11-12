Nukleus Office Solutions Reports Surge in Revenue Post-IPO
Nukleus Office Solutions Limited, a provider of coworking and managed office spaces, reported significant revenue growth for the first half of FY2025-26. The company attributed this to strong demand for flexible workspaces and the expansion of its office portfolio, following a successful IPO and strategic development in key Indian markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:05 IST
Nukleus Office Solutions Limited, a rapidly expanding firm in the coworking sector, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of FY2025-26, showing marked revenue and profit growth.
The company's revenue from operations grew to ₹1,691.49 lakhs, up from ₹1,433.04 lakhs the previous year, reflecting robust market demand and strategic expansions.
Nukleus continues to enhance its growth trajectory post-IPO, focusing on expanding centers in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, reinforcing its strategic position in India's flexible workspace marketplace.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Cement Industry: A Strategic Expansion Amidst Booming Demand
CapitalNumbers Reports Steady Growth Amid Global Expansion
Tata Power's Strategic Expansion Boosts Clean Energy Portfolio
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q2 FY26 Growth Amid Expansion Plans
IKEA India's Sales Surge Amid Expansion and Innovation