Nukleus Office Solutions Reports Surge in Revenue Post-IPO

Nukleus Office Solutions Limited, a provider of coworking and managed office spaces, reported significant revenue growth for the first half of FY2025-26. The company attributed this to strong demand for flexible workspaces and the expansion of its office portfolio, following a successful IPO and strategic development in key Indian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:05 IST
Nukleus Office Solutions Limited, a rapidly expanding firm in the coworking sector, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of FY2025-26, showing marked revenue and profit growth.

The company's revenue from operations grew to ₹1,691.49 lakhs, up from ₹1,433.04 lakhs the previous year, reflecting robust market demand and strategic expansions.

Nukleus continues to enhance its growth trajectory post-IPO, focusing on expanding centers in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, reinforcing its strategic position in India's flexible workspace marketplace.

