Himachal Haat: A Boost for Rural Entrepreneurs and Women's SHGs

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the foundation stone for 'Himachal Haat,' a vibrant marketplace to be established at a cost of Rs 2 crore near the Lift in Shimla. Designed to display authentic Himachali products, this marketplace is a significant step towards promoting rural entrepreneurship.

The initiative primarily targets women's Self Help Groups (SHGs), offering them an opportunity under the HIMIRA brand to sell handcrafted items, traditional foods, and crafts from across Himachal Pradesh. The Haat will comprise 24-25 modern shops that will showcase these products while providing a stable income platform for rural entrepreneurs.

Further plans include enhancing utilities in Shimla, such as shifting power lines underground at Rs 145 crore, improving water and power supply, and doubling the lanes on Circular Road. An overall ambition to make Himachal Pradesh more self-reliant underlines these developmental efforts.

