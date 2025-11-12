Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils Incentive Scheme for Sugar Mills

The Maharashtra government introduced an incentive scheme to bolster financial capacity and performance quality in cooperative and private sugar mills. The initiative honors the International Year of Cooperatives and assesses mills on nine quality parameters, rewarding top performers to encourage competitive standards and operational efficiency.

The Maharashtra government has launched a new incentive scheme aimed at boosting financial capacity and performance quality in the state's cooperative and private sugar mills.

Initiated to commemorate the International Year of Cooperatives, the scheme seeks to award top-performing mills that meet high-quality standards according to nine key criteria as outlined in a government resolution.

A two-tier committee system will evaluate mills annually, with prizes for the best performers. Further details about the prizes are expected to be announced soon.

